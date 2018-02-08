‘Phantom Thread’ Star Vicky Krieps Joins ‘Dragon Tattoo’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Following her breakout role in “Phantom Thread,” Vicky Krieps is set to join Sony and MGM’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” the studio’s sequel to “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”

The thriller currently stars Claire Foy as Lisbeth Salander, “Blade Runner 2049’s” Sylvia Hoeks as Salander’s twin sister, and “The Square’s” Claes Bang as the villain. Details about Krieps’ character are unknown at this time.

The Sony Pictures Millennium film is currently in production in Berlin and Stockholm. The movie will be directed by Fede Alvarez, who helmed 2016’s surprise hit “Don’t Breathe” for Sony.

Steven Knight wrote the screenplay with the team of Alvarez and Jay Basu, based on David Lagercrantz’s bestseller. Amy Pascal and Elizabeth Cantillon will join Scott Rudin and Yellow Bird in producing the film, while David Beaubaire is the exec producer on the project.

The film hits theaters on Nov. 9.

Krieps was best known for her work in Europe on films that included “The Young Karl Marx” and “Gutland” before landing the role of Daniel Day-Lewis’ love interest in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread.” Her performance received rave reviews and the film earned Oscar nominations for best picture, director, and actor.

Krieps is represented by Players Agentur Management and Tavistock Wood.