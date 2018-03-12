Dorothy Kilgallen Film in the Works From Dowdle Brothers

Producing team John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle are developing a project about investigative reporter Dorothy Kilgallen.

The duo have optioned Mark Shaw’s true crime novel “The Reporter Who Knew Too Much: The Mysterious Death of What’s My Line TV Star and Media Icon Dorothy Kilgallen” for an upcoming project.

The Dowdle brothers created and executive produced Paramount Network’s “Waco,” starring Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh, which wrapped its limited series engagement last month.

“The Reporter Who Knew Too Much” centers on legal analyst telling the story of Kilgallen while providing new evidence surrounding her untimely death. Kilgallen was conducting an in-depth investigation probes into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, but was found dead in her apartment in 1965. Though initially ruled an accidental overdose, her death has remained suspicious for some, including Shaw.

The Dowdles will draw from the book, as well as Shaw’s in-progress follow-up, “Denial of Justice: Dorothy Kilgallen, Abuse of Power and the Most Compelling JFK Assassination Investigation in History.” Monday’s announcement did not indicate whether the new project will be a feature film or TV project.

“Dorothy Kilgallen remains one of the most influential personalities of her era and decades ahead of her time,” the Dowdle brothers said. “Her insatiable drive to uncover the truth was both fascinating and dangerous. She defended those she felt were victims of injustice. In the process she took on some of the most powerful men in the world, knowing full well her life was in danger.”

Shaw said, “The Dowdle brother’s passion for Dorothy’s story is quite exciting. She is one of the most remarkable journalists and investigative reporters in history. Through this upcoming project, I hope Kilgallen will finally be given the respect she deserves.”

Shaw is the author of more than 20 books including “The Poison Patriarch” about Joe Kennedy’s alleged complicity in JFK’s assassination.

The Dowdles are represented by CAA. Shaw is represented by Frank Weimann at Folio Literary Management.