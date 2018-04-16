Domhnall Gleeson in Talks for Tiffany Haddish-Elisabeth Moss Mob Drama ‘The Kitchen’

Domhnall Gleeson is in final talks to join Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, and Melissa McCarthy in the mob drama “The Kitchen” for New Line Cinema and DC Entertainment.

“Straight Outta Compton” writer Andrea Berloff will direct from her own script, based on the comic book series by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle from DC Entertainment’s Vertigo imprint. The movie will mark Berloff’s feature directorial debut. Michael De Luca is producing the film.

“The Kitchen” follows a group of Irish mobsters sent to prison. The wives take over their jailed spouses’ organized crime operation to become the most ruthless and powerful gangsters in 1970s Hell’s Kitchen. “The Kitchen” hits theaters on Sept. 20, 2019.

Gleeson will play Gabriel O’Malley, a Vietnam vet who worked for neighborhood gangsters as a hitman before skipping town. He returns to settle scores when the wives take over.

Gleeson stars as the villainous General Hux in the latest “Star Wars” movies, along with roles in “Peter Rabbit” and “Goodbye Christopher Robin.” He is repped by Paradigm and Ireland’s The Agency.