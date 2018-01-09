Dogwoof Picks Up Sundance-Bound Documentary ‘Minding the Gap’ (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based Dogwoof has picked up international rights to “Minding the Gap,” which will have its world premiere at Sundance. It rounds off a good day for the British distributor and sales agent, which saw two of the titles it handles, “City of Ghosts” and “Jane,” receive BAFTA nominations Tuesday for best documentary.

The company has an ongoing relationship with “Minding the Gap” producer Kartemquin Films, having previously worked on its films “The Interrupters” and “Life Itself.”

“Minding the Gap” follows a group of three young men in Rockford, Illinois, who over the course of a decade become firm friends bonded through a love of skateboarding, a pastime that allows them to escape their volatile home lives. It meshes archival footage of the friends skating and follows the trio as they reunite and as unexpected revelations threaten their friendship.

The film is directed by Bing Liu, 24, one of the three friends, and is produced by Diane Moy Quon and edited by Joshua Altman (“Fresh Squeezed”). Kartemquin co-produced the feature doc with American Documentary￨POV and the Independent Television Service (ITVS). Steve James, Gordon Quinn, Betsy Steinberg, Justine Nagan exec produce for the former, and Chris White and Sally Jo Fifer the latter.

“Minding the Gap” was a beneficiary of the 2017 Sundance Institute Documentary Fund Grant. At Sundance later this month, it will play in the U.S. documentary competition. Dogwoof will launch the film internationally at the European Film Market next month in Berlin.

“It’s great to be continuing our relationship with the wonderful folk at Kartemquin, who have once again produced a gem in ‘Minding the Gap,’” said Oli Harbottle, head of distribution and acquisitions for Dogwoof. “First-time filmmaker Bing Liu has delivered something quite extraordinary with this deeply personal coming-of-age story, and we are excited to be supporting such a clear talent at the beginning of what promises to be a truly exciting career.”