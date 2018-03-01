Dogwoof Boards SXSW-Bound Basketball Documentary ‘Chi-Town’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dogwoof has acquired “Chi-Town,” Nick Budabin’s feature documentary following the meteoric rise of Keifer Sykes, who went from Chicago’s tough West Side to a shot at the NBA.

The underdog story of Sykes, a 5-foot-11-inch point guard, was shot over several years and takes in the injuries, personal losses and Chicago gun violence that provided a backdrop to his story of achieving his dream of playing pro basketball.

Budabin, who has produced numerous shows for U.S. cable TV, directed and produced the documentary through Full Court Films. It will premiere and be in competition at South by Southwest, one of 10 films playing in the documentary feature category. Terrence Elenteny and Neal Usatin also produced, and the executive producers are Terry Minogue, David Gioiella and Mark Littman.

“As the foremost documentary specialists in the world, Dogwoof will help us achieve our goal of getting ‘Chi-Town’ seen by a worldwide audience,” Budabin said.

London-based factual specialist Dogwoof, which recently launched its first film production investment fund, will handle worldwide sales. “We love ‘Chi-Town,'” said Dogwoof head of sales Ana Vicente. “With his doc feature debut, Nick has delivered a basketball story that is both intimate and inspirational, showing the struggle of pursuing one’s dreams against the backdrop of inner-city Chicago.”