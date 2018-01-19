Disney-Pixar Hires New Screenwriter for ‘Toy Story 4’

Disney-Pixar has hired Stephany Folsom as the screenwriter on “Toy Story 4,” which is set for release on June 21, 2019.

Folsom is filling the slot left vacant by Rashida Jones and writing partner Will McCormack in November. Jones denied a published report that she had left over an unwanted advance from Pixar and Disney animation chief John Lasseter and said instead they left over “philosophical differences,” and asserted that their exit was over the fact that they believed women and people of color did not have “an equal creative voice” at Pixar.

Lasseter was originally the co-director of “Toy Story 4,” but stepped down in July, with Josh Cooley taking over as the sole director.

Folsom made the Black List with the script “1969: A Space Odyssey Or: How Kubrick Learned To Stop Worrying And Land On The Moon” about a publicist who convinces filmmaker Stanley Kubrick to work with NASA in order to fake the moon landing.

The three “Toy Story” movies have combined to gross nearly $2 billion worldwide. “Toy Story 3,” released in 2010, took in $1.06 billion worldwide box office. It was directed by Lee Unkrich, the editor of the first two films and the co-director of “Toy Story 2.”

Folsom is repped by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone and Morris Yorn. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.