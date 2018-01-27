DirecTV Partners With Saban Films on ‘The Yellow Birds’ (EXCLUSIVE)

DirecTV is partnering with Saban Films to release Alexandre Moors’ “The Yellow Birds” in North America. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2017 and will be released in spring 2018. It will debut day-and-date in theaters and on demand.

The film received mixed reviews when it screened at Sundance, but did draw interest from buyers due a cast of rising stars that includes Tye Sheridan (“Ready Player One”), Alden Ehrenreich (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”), and Jack Huston (“The Irishman”). Jennifer Aniston and Toni Collette co-star in the film.

“The Yellow Birds” follows two young soldiers, Bartle (Ehrenreich) and Murph (Sheridan), as they navigate the frontlines of the Iraq War. As the story progresses, Bartle becomes haunted by a promise he made to Murph’s mother before their deployment.

The war drama is written by David Lowery and R.F.I. Porto, and based on the best-selling novel by Kevin Powers. It was produced by Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton for Cinelou Films, and Jeff Sharp for Story Mining & Supply Company.

Saban Films and DirecTV previously teamed on the VOD release of Eshom and Ian Nelms’ “Small Town Crime.” Saban Films is a boutique label. Its previous releases include Tommy Lee Jones’ “The Homesman,” Ric Roman Waugh’s “Shot Caller,” and Sean Penn’s “The Last Face.”