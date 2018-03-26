Diane Nelson Taking Leave of Absence as President of DC Entertainment

Diane Nelson, president of DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Consumer Products, is taking a leave of absence of an undisclosed length.

The move was announced by Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara in a memo to DC and Consumer Products employees. Nelson will begin her leave on April 2. She is expected to return to her post at some point in the future. She will use the time to deal with a combination of family and medical issues, according to an individual with knowledge of her plans.

“After 22 years with the company, she wants to recharge, as well as have immediate and uninterrupted time with her family,” wrote Tsujihara. “This is her decision and the entire senior management team and I support this, and will help facilitate it.”

The memo said Thomas Gewecke, who serves as chief digital officer and executive VP of strategy and business development at Warner Bros., will step in to support the DC executive management team of Dan DiDio, Jim Lee, Geoff Johns, and Amit Desai, who will continue to run the company’s day-to-day. Read the memo below.

Dear Colleagues:

Diane Nelson, President of DC Entertainment and President of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, has decided to take time off starting Monday, April 2. After 22 years with the company, she wants to recharge, as well as have immediate and uninterrupted time with her family. This is her decision and the entire senior management team and I support this, and will help facilitate it as follows:

– The DC Executive Management team will report to Thomas Gewecke (Chief Digital Officer and EVP, Strategy and Business Development) in the interim

– Pam Lifford will report to me in the interim

Diane continues to be an important member of the Warner Bros. family and has worked on many of our most iconic properties. She has contributed greatly to the company’s successes, and we look forward to her returning to the Studio.

In the meantime, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your management team, Thomas or me if you have any questions.

Thank you for your support and continued commitment to excellence in everything we do.

Best regards,

KT