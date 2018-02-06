Diane Kruger Says Working With Quentin Tarantino Was ‘Pure Joy’

Diane Kruger has come to the defense of director Quentin Tarantino, who came fire after Uma Thurman said she was forced into a stunt she was uncomfortable with on the set of his “Kill Bill.”

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Kruger, who worked with Tarantino on “Inglourious Basterds,” said she did not have the same experience with him as Thurman had, despite a scene in the film where the director graphically chokes her.

“This is an important moment in time and my heart goes out to Uma and anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault and abuse. I stand with you,” the actress says in the post. “For the record however, I would like to say that my work experience with Quentin Tarantino was pure joy. He treated me with utter respect and never abused his power or forced me to do anything I wasn’t comfortable with.”

Tarantino has openly discussed the Kruger choking scene, including on “The Graham Norton Show,” where he said, “I talked to Diane and I said, ‘This is what I would like to do if you’re okay with it, because I don’t want some phoney-baloney bulls— here. I want to do it because it’s on me. I said to her I’m going to be the hands and what I’m going to do is I’m going to just strangle you for a little bit of time, going to cut off your air and see the reaction in your face and we’ll cut.'”

Tarantino commented further on the choking scene in an interview with Deadline on Monday. “When I did ‘Inglourious Basterds,’ and I went to Diane [Kruger], and I said, ‘Look, I’ve got to strangle you. If it’s just a guy with his hands on your neck, not putting any kind of pressure and you’re just doing this wiggling death rattle, it looks like a normal movie strangulation. It looks movie-ish’… What I would like to do, with your permission, is just… commit to choking you, with my hands, in a close-up,” he said. “We do it for 30 seconds or so, and then I stop. If we need to do it a second time, we will. After that, that’s it. Are you down to committing to it so we can get a really good look?’… The stunt guy was monitoring the whole thing.”

In an interview with the New York Times published on Saturday, Thurman accused disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her. The article also detailed an experience on “Kill Bill” where Tarantino forced her to execute a driving stunt that she did not feel comfortable doing herself, and that resulted in injuries she still suffers from today. Thurman said on Monday that she doesn’t blame Tarantino for the accident, however, and is “proud” of him for doing “the right thing” and providing her with footage of the crash years later.

Tarantino faced more backlash this week when a 2003 Howard Stern interview resurfaced online of the director defending Roman Polanski, saying that his 13-year-old victim “wanted to have it and dated the guy.” Polanski was arrested in 1977 for five offenses following the alleged assault, including rape by use of drugs, perversion, sodomy, and lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under 14. He fled the country after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor.