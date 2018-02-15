Diane Kruger Joins Bart Freundlich’s ‘After the Wedding’

Diane Kruger is set to join Julianne Moore in Bart Freudlich’s English-language re-imagining of Susanne Bier’s 2006 film “After the Wedding.” Cornerstone Films, which announced the casting Thursday, is handling international sales on the film and will present it to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin.

The German actress, who won the best actress prize at last year’s Cannes Film Festival for Fatih Akin’s “In the Fade,” will star as the manager of an orphanage in Calcutta, India, who has made it her life’s work to care for her wards. Desperately in need of money to keep the orphanage going, she believes she has found the perfect benefactor in the multi-millionaire founder of a successful media company (Moore). However, in order to receive the money, she must travel to New York to meet the woman behind the wealth. The gender-swapped character was played by Mads Mikkelsen in Bier’s Oscar-nominated original.

“After the Wedding” marks the fourth feature from husband-and-wife team Freundlich and Moore and their first since 2005’s “Trust the Man.” It will be produced by Joel Michaels and Silvio Muraglia for Paradox Studios, which is also financing. Production is scheduled to star in the spring.

CAA will oversee U.S. rights to the film. Kruger is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.