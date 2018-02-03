Film News Roundup: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda’s ‘Book Club’ Sets Release Date

In today’s film news roundup, Paramount dates “Book Club” against “Deadpool 2,” Julianne Nicholson takes the lead in an Argentinian comedy, and Jason London’s “As Far as the Eye Can See” gets sold.

RELEASE DATE

Paramount Pictures has set a May 18 opening the comedy “Book Club,” starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen.

It will open against Fox’s “Deadpool 2” and Open Road’s “Show Dogs.” Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Craig T. Nelson, Richard Dreyfuss, Alicia Silverstone, Tommy Dewey, Katie Aselton, Ed Begley Jr., and Wallace Shawn are also starring.

Bill Holderman is directing from a script co-wrote with Erin Simms about four friends in their 60s who read “Fifty Shades of Grey” in their monthly book club and have their lives forever changed. Holderman, Simms, Andrew Duncan, and Alex Saks are producing the project.

“Book Club” is financed by June Pictures and Endeavor Content. The film was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

CASTINGS

Julianne Nicholson and Argentina’s Diego Peretti are starring in the dark comedy “Iniciales SG” (Initials SG), Variety has learned exclusively.

Rania Attieh and Daniel Garcia are directing from their own script. The film is produced by Ivan Eibuszyc of Frutacine S.R.L. and Shruti Ganguly of Honto88. Shooting is underway and will continue through February.

The film takes place in Buenos Aires during the 2014 Soccer World Cup championship, which culminated with Germany defeating Argentina in the final. Peretti portrays a struggling actor, aging gracelessly who likens himself to Serge Gainsbourg. He has a chance encounter with an American film programmer, played by Nicholson and visiting Buenos Aires for a film festival, which leads them both on a path involving lust, longing and murder. The film will include Spanish renditions of some of Gainsbourg’s songs.

“Iniciales SG” marks the fourth narrative feature for Attieh and Garcia. They wrote and directed the sci-fi thriller “H.,” which screened at the Venice Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival and Berlin Film Festival.

Ganguly recently finished production on “Green Dolphin,” with Keanu Reeves exec producing. Eibuszyc’s latest production is “Kékszakállú” by director Gastón Solnicki.

Nicholson recently appeared in “I, Tonya,” as skating coach Diane Rawlinson and will next be appearing in “Who We Are Now.” Peretti’s work includes “En terapia,” “La Reconstrucción,” and “Mamá se fue de viaje,” one of the biggest box office successes in Argentina in 2017.

Nicholson is repped by UTA and is managed by Davien Littlefield of Davien Littlefield Management.

GRAVITAS ACQUISITION

“As Far As The Eye Can See,” starring Jason London, Danny Mora, and Jenni Tooley, has been acquired by Gravitas Ventures for North American VOD and DVD release, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film was produced in Texas and directed by David Franklin. London plays a former piano prodigy once mentored by pianist Van Cliburn, who has withdrawn from performing and is living on the family farm, which has gone to seed. When his wife sends him divorce papers and he punches his fist into a wall, it threatens to derail his first public performance in years.

“As Far As The Eye Can See” was named best Texas film at the Lone Star Film Festival, and London won best actor at the Hill Country Film Festival. The movie is in the midst of a nine-city theatrical tour, to be followed by VOD and DVD on March 24.