Film News Roundup: Denzel Washington’s ‘Equalizer 2’ Moves Forward to July

In today’s film news roundup, “The Equalizer 2” and “The Nun” shift release dates and Tiffany Haddish is the first Cinemacon honoree.

RELEASE DATES

Sony Pictures has moved Denzel Washington’s “The Equalizer 2” forward two weeks to July 20 from Aug. 3. It’s the fourth release date for the vigilante thriller, which was originally scheduled for a Sept. 29, 2017 release, which was later shifted a year back to Sept. 14, 2018, and then moved forward to Aug. 3. The sequel to the 2014 film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, also stars Ashton Sanders, Pedro Pascal, Melissa Leo, and Bill Pullman. “The Equalizer 2” will open against STXfilms’ “Mile 22” and Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” which is launching a decade after the original.

Warner Bros. has moved its horror thriller “The Nun” back two months from July 13 to Sept. 7. “The Nun,” New Line’s spinoff of “The Conjuring 2,” stars Demian Bichir as a priest, Taissa Farmiga as a nun and Bonnie Arrons, who is reprising her role from the second “Conjuring” movie. Corin Hardy is directing the movie. The story centers on a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania taking her own life, with a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows sent by the Vatican to investigate. The Sept. 7 date is the same weekend New Line used last year to open its horror blockbuster “It.” The studio will open “It: Chapter 2” a year later on Sept. 6, 2019.

CINEMACON HONOR

Tiffany Haddish will receive the CinemaCon Female Star of Tomorrow Award, marking the first awards announcement from this year’s convention.

Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, made the announcement Tuesday. CinemaCon, held by the National Association of Theatre Owners, will be held April 23 – 26 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with the awards presented on the final night.

“Since breaking out on the big screen with her showstopping role in ‘Girls Trip,’ Tiffany Haddish has established herself as one of the most sought-after comedic talents in film,” said Neuhauser. “With her unfiltered confidence and signature humor, she is sure to have audiences rolling in the aisles for years to come.”

Haddish will star alongside Kevin Hart in universal’s comedy “Night School.” The story follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam. Taran Killam, Rob Riggle and Romany Malco also star.