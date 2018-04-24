Film News Roundup: Denis O’Hare, John Early Join Mindy Kaling’s Comedy ‘Late Night’

In today’s film news roundup, Denis O’Hare joins the cast of Mindy Kaling’s “Late Night,” Global Road and Participant make executive hires and the Mammoth Lakes Film Festival unveils its lineup.

CASTINGS

30West and FilmNation Entertainment have cast Denis O’Hare, John Early, Max Casella and Megalyn Echikunwoke for Mindy Kaling’s comedy “Late Night,” directed by Nisha Ganatra.

The film also stars Kaling, Emma Thompson, John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott and Paul Walter Hauser. 30West and FilmNation Entertainment are financing. Kaling wrote the script and is also producing with Howard Klein, alongside Imperative Entertainment and FilmNation Entertainment, which are also handling international sales. 30West and CAA are handling US rights.

Thompson plays a late-night talk show host at risk of losing her long-running show right, when she hires her first female writer (Kaling) who revitalizes her show and her life. Principal photography has commenced in New York.

O’Hare is currently in production on John Crowley’s “The Goldfinch” with Nicole Kidman, Ansel Elgort, Finn Wolfhard and Sarah Paulson, for Warner Bros. Early is in the cast of “Search Party” on TBS.

DEALS

Seoul-based movie tech firm CJ 4DPlex has expanded its partnership with exhibitor Cineworld Group to grow the platform of theaters offering its 4DX immersive technology format. The pact calls for the Seoul-based firm to add 79 Regal theaters in the U.S. and 20 Cineworld and Cinema City locations in Europe and the Middle East. The 4DX format debuted in 2009.

“Cineworld continues to be an excellent partner and by further adopting 4DX at even more locations in the U.S., it shows that the company has a commitment to bringing its patrons the most advance cinema experience possible,” said Byung Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPlex.

EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS

Global Road Entertainment has named Jun Oh as the company’s president of business and legal Affairs. He will report to Rob Friedman, CEO and chairman of Global Road Entertainment, who made the announcement Tuesday.

“Jun is an extraordinary executive with a diverse background in business affairs having worked with some of the largest globally recognized film studios and we are happy that he joins our burgeoning worldwide team,” said Friedman. “His wealth of experience will be invaluable as we pursue our ambitious production and distribution plans.”

Oh joins Global Road from Warner Bros. Pictures, where he previously served as senior VP of business affairs and oversaw deal negotiations covering all aspects of development and production in connection with theatrical motion pictures including acquisition, finance, distribution, rights and various overall agreements for talent and filmmakers. Oh oversaw Christopher Nolan’s movies during his tenure and most recently he worked on the studio’s DC Comics film franchises, “Ocean’s 8” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

*****

Participant Media has named Elaine Chin to the role of senior VP of narrative film.

She will report to Jonathan King, president of narrative film and television. Chin will help manage the development and production of the company’s slate of original narrative films.

Chin most recently served as VP of China production for Walt Disney Studios. She supervised the studio’s film development and production initiative for the China market and produced Mandarin language romantic comedy “The Dreaming Man.” Previously, she was president of production for director Justin Lin’s company Barnstorm Pictures under its first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

FILM FESTIVAL

The Mammoth Lakes Film Festival will open its fourth iteration on May 23 with “Damsel,” starring Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska in a comedic homage to classic Westerns.

The Magnolia Pictures title is directed and written by David Zellner and Nathan Zellner.

The festival will close with the documentary film “Love, Gilda” on May 27. The film was the opening night movie at the Tribeca Film Festival and includes interviews with Chevy Chase, Lorne Michaels, Laraine Newman, Paul Shaffer, Bill Hader, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Cecily Strong. The CNN Films title is directed by Lisa D’Apolito