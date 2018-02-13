Gerard Butler’s ‘Den of Thieves’ Gets Sequel

Heist thriller “Den of Thieves” is getting a sequel, with actor Gerard Butler and director Christian Gudegast on board to return.

Mark Canton and Tucker Tooley will again produce, along with Butler and Alan Siegel with their G-Base company, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson with his production company G-Unit Film & Television.

“Den of Thieves 2” will be distributed by STXfilms and financed by Diamond Film Productions. O’Shea Jackson Jr. is in negotiations to reprise his role as Donnie.

Gudegast made his feature directorial debut with “Den of Thieves,” which has grossed more than$57 million worldwide since its Jan. 19 opening.

The second installment will place Butler’s character Big Nick on the hunt in the streets of Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the dangerous world of diamond theft, plotting a heist of the world’s biggest diamond exchange.

“Den of Thieves 2” is the second sequel for four-year-old STX, whose “A Bad Moms Christmas” has generated $130.6 million worldwide on a $28 million budget.

Gudegast’s writing credits include “Speed Racer,” “A Man Apart,” “Immortals,” and “London Has Fallen.” He is represented by WME, Management 360, and Patrick Knapp.

Tooley is represented by WME and Knapp. Diamond Film Productions is represented by Glenn D. Feig of Reder & Feig LLP. Butler is represented by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment. Jackson Jr. is represented by WME. Jackson is represented by APA and attorneys Stephen J. Savva and Eric Feig. The news was first reported by Deadline.