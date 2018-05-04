Film News Roundup: Deer Tick Documentary ‘Straight Into a Storm’ Gets Theatrical Release

In today’s film news roundup, “Straight Into a Storm” gets a theatrical release, Gravitas buys “All Light Will End” and Richard Thomas’ “The Price of Silence” wraps.

RELEASE DATE

Abramorama will give a theatrical release to “Straight Into A Storm,” the music driven documentary about the band Deer Tick, starting on June 15 in New York at the Roxy Cinema Tribeca.

In recent years, Abramorama has specialized in handling music driven documentary films, partnering with Neil Young, Green Day, Pearl Jam and The Beatles. “Straight Into A Storm” is directed by William Miller and produced by Jason Diamond, Josh Diamond and Miller.

Abramorama will implement a release strategy that has the film hitting cities Deer Tick will play on their upcoming tour in addition to other key markets. The film will also have a special screening in New York City on June 19 for music industry executives as part of the A2IM conference.

“Straight Into A Storm” centers around Deer Tick’s 2014/15 10th anniversary run in New York City.

ACQUISITION

Gravitas Ventures will release the horror/thriller “All Light Will End” in November, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film stars Andy Buckley (“Odd Mom Out”), Sarah Butler (“I Spit on Your Grave”), Aaron Munoz (“Stranger Things”), Ted Welch (“True Blood”), Sam Jones III (“Blue Mountain State”), Alexandra Harris (“Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader”), Katie Garfield (“Nashville”) and Ashley Pereira (“Nashville”). It was written and directed by Chris Blake.

The story centers on a young, successful horror novelist whose new book is taking the genre by storm. Her father, the police chief of her small hometown, investigates murders and foul play too grim for their bucolic life. As she and her friends settle in for a relaxing weekend at her childhood home, the dark secret at the crux of her success stirs in her dreams and seeps into her reality.

PRODUCTION COMPLETED

Richard Thomas, Lynn Mancinelli, Emrhys Cooper, and Kristin Carey have wrapped production on Tony Germinario’s “The Price for Silence.”

Mancinelli stars as a flawed but strong woman who is forced to confront her past so it can no longer define her. Thomas stars as a man who has it all, and Cooper stars as Mancinelli’s equally troubled brother.

Germinario, who is the writer, director and producer, directed the 2017 film “Bad Frank” starring Tom Sizemore, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, and Brian O’Halloran.

Music for “The Price for Silence” was composed by Paul Carbonara, former guitarist for the band Blondie.