Ben Platt Lands First Film Lead Post ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Following his Tony award-winning performance in the Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen,” Ben Platt has found his next feature film, signing on to star in Black Label Media’s “Love & Oatmeal.”

“Camp X-Ray” director Peter Sattler is helming the project with Steve Waverly penning the script. Black Label Media’s Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill, and Trent Luckinbill are producing along with Trina Wyatt, while BLM’s Jon Schumacher will executive produce.

The story centers on Scott, a twenty-something aspiring writer who, in the wake of his father’s sudden death, sees his dream of moving to Paris put in jeopardy when he is forced to temporarily take in his wildly unpredictable, mentally ill sister. They are eyeing a start of production early summer.

Best known for his work in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise, Platt is coming off his critically acclaimed performance in “Dear Evan Hansen.” He also won a Grammy for best musical theater album, as well as became the youngest actor ever to win the Drama League distinguished performance award. Platt will soon begin filming the lead role in Ryan Murphy’s new hour-long comedy series “The Politician.”

Sattler’s first feature film, “Camp X-Ray,” which he wrote and directed, starred Kristen Stewart and Iranian actor Payman Maadi. It was featured at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, the London Film Festival, the Deauville American Film Festival, the Stockholm Film Festival, and the Abu Dhabi Film Festival.

Platt is reped by CAA, One Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman. Sattler is reped by UTA and Gotham Group.

Most recently, Black Label Media produced Nicolai Fuglsig’s “12 Strong,” along with Jerry Bruckheimer. The film, which stars Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon and Michael Peña, was released by Warner Bros in January.

