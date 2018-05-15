Ryan Reynolds, Director David Leitch on Possibility of ‘Deadpool 3,’ Future X-Force Movie

With “Deadpool 2” on a fast track to carve up the box office this weekend, it’s not surprising that Ryan Reynolds and company are already feeling confident about the Merc with a Mouth’s next outing: specifically in the form of an X-Force team.

At the red carpet on Monday, Reynolds said there’d been talks of a X-Force film, but was less certain about the possibility of a more direct “Deadpool 3.”

“At this point I don’t want to think about it,” Reynolds said. “But down the road, I’m sure we’ll figure it out.”

“Deadpool 2” director David Leitch gave an update on the X-Force movie’s development, with Drew Goddard, screenwriter and producer for “The Martian” and Netflix’s “Daredevil” television series, at the creative helm.

“[Goddard’s] a great writer and a great filmmaker and I think they’re trying to take these characters and develop this universe,” Leitch said.

“Deadpool 2” screenwriter Rhett Reese noted that he and fellow “Deadpool 2” screenwriter Paul Wernick intentionally wrote their script to accommodate future movies.

“We took great pains to try to set it up in this movie at the end,” Reese said. “So I think you’ll have some nice combination of those characters that you see at the end of this movie forming X-Force.”

Comic book writer, artist, and Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld said the success of “Deadpool 2” will only lead to even more movies.

“The door is wide open: X-Force, more Deadpool, the fans are going to speak this weekend,” Liefeld said.

Reynolds also expressed a desire to make a Deadpool film that would also include Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, an idea’s he’s been sitting on for some time. Reynolds, however, said the chance to make his dream a reality rests entirely on Jackman willing to pick up the claws one more time.

“Sadly, it’s Hugh Jackman that’s the skin-covered speed bump on the road to that sort of happiness,” Reynolds said.

“Deadpool 2” hits theaters May 18.