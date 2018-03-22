Ryan Reynolds Goes Up Against Josh Brolin in New Action-Packed ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer

In the latest trailer for “Deadpool 2,” which dropped on Thursday, fans get another taste of the wise-cracking mercenary.

Also starring in “Deadpool 2” are Zazie Beetz, who plays Domino, and Brianna Hildebrand as the Negasonic Teenage Warhead Reynolds’ character teamed up with at the end of the first film. Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, and Stefan Kapicic will also return for the sequel.

“Deadpool” became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time in 2016, making a sequel all but inevitable. It previously held the record for a February opening before “Black Panther” began its box office domination.

Before seeing Josh Brolin as Cable, comic-book lovers can see him play the villain Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“Deadpool 2” hits theaters on May 18. Watch the trailer above.

