‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Spotlights Josh Brolin’s Cable

Cable gets his moment in the limelight in the action-packed “Deadpool 2” trailer released by Fox on Wednesday.

“I was born into war, bred into it,” Josh Brolin’s new villain says in the footage. “People think they understand pain, but they have no concept of it.”

Ryan Reynolds — as “Deadpool’s” alter ego Wade Wilson — then breaks the fourth wall to complain about the film’s incomplete visual effects.

“What in the actual ass?” Miller says. “Dale! Why are the visual effects not done? It’s a metal arm! It’s not like we’re trying to remove a mustache!” (in reference to “Justice League’s” costly reshoots, which included digitally removing Henry Cavill’s facial hair in post-production).

To buy Dale some time, Deadpool proceeds to distract the audience with a toy recreation of a battle in the film between his character (dressed as Woody from “Toy Story”) and Cable.

The comic book movie is a sequel to the highly praised “Deadpool,” which became in 2016 the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, Brianna Hildebrand, and Karan Soni will return for the second installment, joined by newcomers Zazie Beetz (Domino) and Julian Dennison. The first film introduced Wade Wilson, who becomes the mercenary Deadpool after an experimental treatment.

Reynolds has been keeping fans updated for the past year with images of new characters. He dropped a hilarious Bob Ross-inspired teaser in November titled “Wet on Wet.” The new profanity-laced trailer suggests that Deadpool will continue to show off his vulgar humor and charm in the upcoming pic.

The new footage comes one day after Reynolds revealed the “Flashdance”-like poster for the film.

“Deadpool 2’s” release was recently moved forward by two weeks to May 18.