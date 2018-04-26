‘Deadpool 2’ on Track for Massive $150 Million Debut

The Merc with a mouth is looking to serve up justice at the box office once again.

“Deadpool 2,” the Ryan Reynolds-led sequel, is on pace to open to a huge $150 million in North America this summer, early tracking suggests. The superhero film isn’t bowing in theaters until May 18, but that number is already ahead of the original movie, which launched in February 2016 with $132 million domestically. It went on to earn $783 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing R-rated film of all time.

The 20th Century Fox film arrives on the heels of another heroic powerhouse, “Avengers: Infinity War.” The Marvel title is heading toward a record-breaking debut on April 27, looking to make $225 million to $245 million, with a possibility of even crossing the $250 million mark. If numbers reach the end of that range, “Infinity War” could have one of the biggest openings of all time.

“Deadpool 2” follows the titular hero and his team of mutants — known collectively as X-Force — as they protect a young boy from the villainous Cable (Josh Brolin). David Leitch directed from a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Reynolds. Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller. Brianna Hildebrand, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, and Rob Delaney round out the cast.

The estimates come ahead of 20th Century Fox’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, where the studio will preview its upcoming slate.

