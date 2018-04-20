‘Deadpool 2’ on Track to Become Fandango’s Top R-Rated Pre-Seller

Online ticket-seller Fandango is reporting “Deadpool 2” has become the third-largest pre-seller of 2018 at the same point in the sales cycle behind “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Black Panther.”

After only one day of sales, “Deadpool 2” tickets are on pace to become the top R-rated preseller in Fandango’s 18-year history, eclipsing 2015’s “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

“Thanks in part to ‘Deadpool’ creator Rob Liefeld’s exclusive FanShop poster offer with tickets, fans flocked to Fandango to reserve their seats as soon as tickets were available,” said Fandango managing editor Erik Davis.

Fox released the final trailer for the Ryan Reynolds sequel on Thursday with Deadpool coming together with Zazie Beetz’s Domino and T.J. Miller’s Weasel to defeat the powerful Cable, played by Josh Brolin. The superhero sequel also stars Brianna Hildebrand, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, and Stefan Kapicic as Deadpool’s team of mutants protect a young boy (Julian Dennison) from Cable.

David Leitch directed the film from a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Reynolds. The original film grossed $783 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

“Deadpool 2” hits theaters in less than a month. In January, Fox moved the release forward by two weeks to May 18, when it will open a week ahead of Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Fandango is a subsidiary of NBCUniversal.

RELATED CONTENT