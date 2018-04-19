‘Deadpool 2’ Drops Final Trailer

Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool is forming a “super duper group” in the final trailer for “Deadpool 2.”

The footage, released Thursday morning, sees the Merc with a Mouth coming together with Zazie Beetz’s Domino and T.J. Miller’s Weasel to defeat the powerful Cable, played by Josh Brolin.

Deadpool doesn’t miss the opportunity to poke fun at Brolin’s villainous double-duty this summer in both “Deadpool 2” and “Avengers.” (“Pump the hate breaks, Thanos,” he prods.)

Later, Cable calls Deadpool “a clown dressed up as a sex toy,” to which he responds, “So dark — are you sure you’re not from the DC universe?”

The new trailer also introduces audiences to Peter, who is looking to join Deadpool’s coveted X-Force team.

So what is his superpower? “I don’t have one,” the character, played by Rob Delaney, says. “I just saw the ad.”

The superhero sequel also stars Brianna Hildebrand, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, and Stefan Kapicic.

The original film went on to gross $783 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

“Deadpool 2” hits theaters on May 18. Watch the trailer above.

More to come…