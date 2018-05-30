Film News Roundup: ‘Deadpool 2’ Tops $500 Million at Worldwide Box Office

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

In today’s film news roundup, “Deadpool 2” hits a box office milestone, SingularDTV buys a sci-fi thriller, and Jared Mass is re-hired by Reel FX.

BOX OFFICE

Fox’s “Deadpool 2” has topped $500 million at the worldwide box office in less than two weeks.

“Deadpool 2” has taken in $218.5 million domestically and another $287 million in international markets, led by $28 million in the U.K. and $27 million in South Korea.

The original “Deadpool” stunned the industry two years ago with a $132.4 million debut weekend, which holds the record for an R-rated title, and went on to finish with $330 million domestically and $420 million internationally. Fox decided in January to open the Ryan Reynolds sequel two weeks earlier to get it into theaters a week ahead of “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

ACQUISITIONS

Blockchain entertainment studio SingularDTV has acquired worldwide rights to the sci-fi thriller “Perfect,” starring Garrett Wareing, Courtney Eaton, and Abbie Cornish.

The film, Eddie Alcazar’s feature directorial debut, had its world premiere in the Vision section at the recent SXSW Film Festival. Steven Soderbergh executive produced with Flying Lotus, who also composed the score for the movie, the second feature collaboration for Alcazar and Flying Lotus from their Brainfeeder Films banner. Flying Lotus’ directorial debut, “Kuso,” premiered in the Midnight section of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Related

“SingularDTV’s approach to distribution is as bold as the film itself — I feel I’m getting a front-row view of the future,” Soderbergh said.

Perfect” centers on a young man with a violent past who enters a mysterious clinic, where the patients transform themselves using genetic engineering. Other executive producers include Marco Vicini, Phil Hoelting, Matthias Koenigswieser, Rooter Wareing, Nikki Pederson, and Adam Silvestri. XYZ Films and CAA Media Finance negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

SingularDTV will release the film theatrically in the U.S. later this year, with worldwide event-driven screenings to follow. It will become available on SingularDTV’s global digital platform in early 2019.

SingularDTV’s president of entertainment Kim Jackson said, “This is exactly the kind of bold filmmaking that SingularDTV stands for. By bringing blockchain technology into the film industry, we are forging ahead with creating an environment where forward-thinking artists and filmmakers can thrive.”

EXECUTIVE HIRES

Reel FX Animation Studios has re-hired veteran executive Jared Mass to head up Reel FX’s originals unit.

Based in the studio’s Hollywood location, Mass will oversee a growing slate of animated feature films, as well as a range of episodic, streaming, and cross-platform projects.

Reel FX partners with major studios on its original properties, including the recently announced “Monster of the Hill” with Paramount Pictures and Walden Media. The film, which is set to open in 2020, is set in a world where monsters are tame and monster wrestling is a popular sport. Based on the graphic novel by Rob Harrell, the movie is produced by longtime Reel FX executive Brad Booker, directed by Disney veteran Bradley Raymond, and written by Matt Lieberman and Etan Cohen.

Notable Reel FX films include “The Book of Life” with Fox, “Free Birds” with Relativity Media, which each generated more than $100 million at the worldwide box office, as well as “Rise of the Guardians,” which was developed in-house before the property was sold to DreamWorks Animation. Reel FX will continue to serve as a vendor for upcoming film projects such as Warner Animation Group’s “Scooby-Doo.”

With an employee base of over 200, Reel FX recently opened a feature animation complex in Montreal. With its Dallas and Hollywood locations, the studio will double its staff over the next two years.

Mass was previously VP at Paramount Animation, where he helped acquire “Monster on the Hill” and “Clifford the Big Red Dog” for the studio, and oversaw the recently released “Sherlock Gnomes.” During his initial stint at Reel FX Animation Studios, he served as an executive during the development and production of “Book of Life” and “Free Birds.”

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Film

  • DEADPOOL 2

    Film News Roundup: 'Deadpool 2' Tops $500 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    In today’s film news roundup, “Deadpool 2” hits a box office milestone, SingularDTV buys a sci-fi thriller, and Jared Mass is re-hired by Reel FX. BOX OFFICE Fox’s “Deadpool 2” has topped $500 million at the worldwide box office in less than two weeks. “Deadpool 2” has taken in $218.5 million domestically and another $287 […]

  • James Ivory

    James Ivory to Write Alexander Payne's Family Drama 'The Judge's Will'

    In today’s film news roundup, “Deadpool 2” hits a box office milestone, SingularDTV buys a sci-fi thriller, and Jared Mass is re-hired by Reel FX. BOX OFFICE Fox’s “Deadpool 2” has topped $500 million at the worldwide box office in less than two weeks. “Deadpool 2” has taken in $218.5 million domestically and another $287 […]

  • iatse-logo

    West Coast IATSE Contract Talks Scheduled to Resume June 26

    In today’s film news roundup, “Deadpool 2” hits a box office milestone, SingularDTV buys a sci-fi thriller, and Jared Mass is re-hired by Reel FX. BOX OFFICE Fox’s “Deadpool 2” has topped $500 million at the worldwide box office in less than two weeks. “Deadpool 2” has taken in $218.5 million domestically and another $287 […]

  • Rotimi

    'Power's' Rotimi to Star in Romantic Comedy 'Singleholic' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, “Deadpool 2” hits a box office milestone, SingularDTV buys a sci-fi thriller, and Jared Mass is re-hired by Reel FX. BOX OFFICE Fox’s “Deadpool 2” has topped $500 million at the worldwide box office in less than two weeks. “Deadpool 2” has taken in $218.5 million domestically and another $287 […]

  • moviepass card

    MoviePass Parent's Shares Gain After Citadel Securities Invests

    In today’s film news roundup, “Deadpool 2” hits a box office milestone, SingularDTV buys a sci-fi thriller, and Jared Mass is re-hired by Reel FX. BOX OFFICE Fox’s “Deadpool 2” has topped $500 million at the worldwide box office in less than two weeks. “Deadpool 2” has taken in $218.5 million domestically and another $287 […]

  • Jamie Foxx Spawn

    Jamie Foxx to Star in Todd McFarlane's New 'Spawn' Movie for Blumhouse

    In today’s film news roundup, “Deadpool 2” hits a box office milestone, SingularDTV buys a sci-fi thriller, and Jared Mass is re-hired by Reel FX. BOX OFFICE Fox’s “Deadpool 2” has topped $500 million at the worldwide box office in less than two weeks. “Deadpool 2” has taken in $218.5 million domestically and another $287 […]

  • Konstantin Khabensky on Nazi Camp Escape

    Konstantin Khabensky on Nazi Camp Escape Movie 'Sobibor'

    In today’s film news roundup, “Deadpool 2” hits a box office milestone, SingularDTV buys a sci-fi thriller, and Jared Mass is re-hired by Reel FX. BOX OFFICE Fox’s “Deadpool 2” has topped $500 million at the worldwide box office in less than two weeks. “Deadpool 2” has taken in $218.5 million domestically and another $287 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad