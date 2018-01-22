David Strathairn Starring in Edward James Olmos’ ‘The Devil Has a Name’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Edward James Olmos will direct and star alongside David Strathairn in “The Devil Has a Name.” The film is described as an environmental, dark comedy. Both men are Oscar nominees — Olmos for “Stand and Deliver” and Strathairn for “Good Night and Good Luck.”

The film centers on an unhinged oil baron who gets in a bruising standoff with a stubborn farmer after the water on his film was poisoned by her company. This portrait of corporate greed is based on a true story.

In addition to directing, Olmos will play Santiago, a Mexican immigrant and confidant, while Stratharin will star as the oil-empire fighting farmer.

Stratharin’s best known film projects include “Sneakers,” “The Bourne Legacy,” and “Eight Men Out.” He also won an Emmy Award for HBO’s Temple Grandin and recently appeared in Amazon Studio’s “McMafia.”

Olmos is best known for his work in “Blade Runner” and the cult TV series “Battlestar Galatica.” He previously directed the film “American Me” and the HBO movie “Walkout,” which snagged him a DGA Nomination. He recently had a small, but notable appearance in “Blade Runner 2049” and will appear in “A Dog’s Way Home.”

Written by Rob McEveety, the film is fully financed and will be produced by True Navigator Media’s Steve McEveety, Patrick Hibler, and Rob McEveety. Storyboard Media, led by Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard, will handle worldwide sales on the film beginning in Berlin.

Olmos is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Stratharin is represented by ICM Partners and Ryan Entertainment.