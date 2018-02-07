Daveed Diggs’ ‘Blindspotting’ Gets Release Date From Lionsgate

Lionsgate has dated “Blindspotting” for a limited release on July 27, followed by a wide release on Aug. 10.

The movie — which opened this year’s Sundance Film Festival — stars “Hamilton” breakout Daveed Diggs as a man on the last days of his parole. He moves boxes out of houses with his friend, played by Rafael Casal, as they navigate a series of tense situations in their neighborhood involving race and violence amid a rapidly gentrifying city.

Diggs and Casal co-wrote the script, which was directed by first-time feature director Carlos Lopez Estrada. Lionsgate bought the worldwide rights to the film less than a week after its premiere.

Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge gave a rave review, writing, “‘Blindspotting’ [is] the most exciting cinematic take on contemporary race relations since ‘Do the Right Thing’ nearly 30 years ago. This explosive big-screen collaboration marks a rousing and incredibly timely choice to kick off Sundance 2018, with great potential to serve as a cultural touchstone in months to come.”

Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” also opens on July 27. Studios have already dated three other titles for Aug. 10: Warner Bros.’ prehistoric shark thriller “The Meg,” MGM’s untitled comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson in a remake of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” and Universal’s remake of “Scarface.”