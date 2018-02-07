You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Daveed Diggs’ ‘Blindspotting’ Gets Release Date From Lionsgate

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Blindspotting

Lionsgate has dated “Blindspotting” for a limited release on July 27, followed by a wide release on Aug. 10.

The movie — which opened this year’s Sundance Film Festival — stars “Hamilton” breakout Daveed Diggs as a man on the last days of his parole. He moves boxes out of houses with his friend, played by Rafael Casal, as they navigate a series of tense situations in their neighborhood involving race and violence amid a rapidly gentrifying city.

Diggs and Casal co-wrote the script, which was directed by first-time feature director Carlos Lopez Estrada. Lionsgate bought the worldwide rights to the film less than a week after its premiere.

Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge gave a rave review, writing, “‘Blindspotting’ [is] the most exciting cinematic take on contemporary race relations since ‘Do the Right Thing’ nearly 30 years ago. This explosive big-screen collaboration marks a rousing and incredibly timely choice to kick off Sundance 2018, with great potential to serve as a cultural touchstone in months to come.”

Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” also opens on July 27. Studios have already dated three other titles for Aug. 10: Warner Bros.’ prehistoric shark thriller “The Meg,” MGM’s untitled comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson in a remake of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” and Universal’s remake of “Scarface.”

More Film

  • David Leitch Fast and Furious

    'Deadpool 2's' David Leitch the Frontrunner to Direct 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff

    Lionsgate has dated “Blindspotting” for a limited release on July 27, followed by a wide release on Aug. 10. The movie — which opened this year’s Sundance Film Festival — stars “Hamilton” breakout Daveed Diggs as a man on the last days of his parole. He moves boxes out of houses with his friend, played by Rafael […]

  • Daveed Diggs' 'Blindspotting' Gets Release From

    Daveed Diggs' 'Blindspotting' Gets Release Date From Lionsgate

    Lionsgate has dated “Blindspotting” for a limited release on July 27, followed by a wide release on Aug. 10. The movie — which opened this year’s Sundance Film Festival — stars “Hamilton” breakout Daveed Diggs as a man on the last days of his parole. He moves boxes out of houses with his friend, played by Rafael […]

  • Blake LivelyThe New York Premiere of

    Blake Lively's 'The Rhythm Section' Will Resume Production in June

    Lionsgate has dated “Blindspotting” for a limited release on July 27, followed by a wide release on Aug. 10. The movie — which opened this year’s Sundance Film Festival — stars “Hamilton” breakout Daveed Diggs as a man on the last days of his parole. He moves boxes out of houses with his friend, played by Rafael […]

  • The 15:17 to Paris

    Film Review: Clint Eastwood's 'The 15:17 to Paris'

    Lionsgate has dated “Blindspotting” for a limited release on July 27, followed by a wide release on Aug. 10. The movie — which opened this year’s Sundance Film Festival — stars “Hamilton” breakout Daveed Diggs as a man on the last days of his parole. He moves boxes out of houses with his friend, played by Rafael […]

  • 'Wildling' With Bel Powley, Liv Tyler

    SXSW: IFC Midnight Nabs 'Wildling' Starring Bel Powley, Liv Tyler (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lionsgate has dated “Blindspotting” for a limited release on July 27, followed by a wide release on Aug. 10. The movie — which opened this year’s Sundance Film Festival — stars “Hamilton” breakout Daveed Diggs as a man on the last days of his parole. He moves boxes out of houses with his friend, played by Rafael […]

  • This, photo shows the 21st Century

    Fox Earnings Get Lift From Cable Networks Even as Broadcast Lags

    Lionsgate has dated “Blindspotting” for a limited release on July 27, followed by a wide release on Aug. 10. The movie — which opened this year’s Sundance Film Festival — stars “Hamilton” breakout Daveed Diggs as a man on the last days of his parole. He moves boxes out of houses with his friend, played by Rafael […]

  • _D4S5732.NEF

    Oscar-Nominated Music Scores Find Life Beyond Big Screen, Thanks to Radio and Concerts

    Lionsgate has dated “Blindspotting” for a limited release on July 27, followed by a wide release on Aug. 10. The movie — which opened this year’s Sundance Film Festival — stars “Hamilton” breakout Daveed Diggs as a man on the last days of his parole. He moves boxes out of houses with his friend, played by Rafael […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad