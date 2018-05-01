Danny McBride’s Comedy ‘Arizona’ Bought for Summer Release

RLJE Films has acquired all North American rights to the Danny McBride-Rosemarie DeWitt dark comedy “Arizona,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, for a summer theatrical release.

“Arizona” is the directorial debut of Jonathan Watson (HBO’s “Vice Principals”), who directed from a script by Luke Del Tredici. Besides McBride and DeWitt, the film stars Luke Wilson, Elizabeth Gillies and Kaitlin Olson.

“’Arizona’ was loved by audiences at the Sundance Film Festival for its unique story with a comedic twist,” said Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer for RLJE Films. “With the combination of a great cast and a smart screenplay, we’re excited let audiences experience ‘Arizona’ this summer.”

Set in the midst of the 2009 housing crisis, “Arizon”a follows a single mom and struggling realtor — played by DeWitt — whose life goes off the rails when she witnesses a murder. McBride imprisons her due to her company having tricked him into mortgaging the home that drained his bank account and wrecked his marriage.

“Arizona” was produced by Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin (“All the Money in the World”), Ryan Friedkin (“Hot Summer Nights”), Bradley Thomas (“All the Money in the World”) and Rough House Picture’s McBride and Brandon James.

Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE negotiated the deal with CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.