Danny Boyle’s Kate McKinnon Comedy Gets Fall 2019 Release

Universal Studios has set a Sept. 13, 2019, release date for its untitled comedy with director Danny Boyle and stars Kate McKinnon, Lily James, and Himesh Patel.

Boyle will be directing from a script he co-wrote with Richard Curtis. The Irish writer-director said last month that he’s also been working on script for the 25th James Bond movie with plans to shoot the comedy first, followed by the 007 film at the end of the year.

The McKinnon comedy will be produced by Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner alongside Matt Wilkinson and Bernie Bellew. Curtis and Boyle will also produce, while Nick Angel and Lee Brazier serve as executive producers. Most plot details are being kept under wraps, but it will be music-themed and set in the 1960s or ’70s.

The McKinnon comedy is the first title to be dated for Sept. 13, 2019. It opens a week after the launch of New Line’s horror sequel “It: Chapter 2.”

MGM has declined to comment on whether Boyle will direct the Bond movie. Variety first reported that Boyle was high on MGM’s list to direct the pic. He has long been in MGM and Eon’s sights to board a Bond movie, dating back to 2012’s “Skyfall” and 2015’s “Spectre.” MGM announced last summer that it would open Bond 25 on Nov. 8, 2019, but it’s unlikely to do so.