You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Daniel Craig Says Bond 25 Is His Next Project

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9594058ay)Actor Daniel Craig attends The Opportunity Network's 11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street, in New York11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala, New York, USA - 09 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Sh

Daniel Craig is busy packing his Walther PPK, martini glass, and perhaps one of his notoriously low cut bathing suits.

The James Bond star confirmed to the Associated Press this week that he will be returning to the super spy role for his next project. The film will be the 25th installment in the long-running franchise and marks Craig’s fifth stint as 007. Danny Boyle, the Oscar-winning director of “Slumdog Millionaire,” will reportedly direct the film, but Craig was tight-lipped when the AP caught up with him at the Opportunity Network’s charity auction that included his personal 2014 Aston Martin.

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” he said of Boyle’s possible involvement.

Craig had a Hamlet-like trajectory when it came to deciding whether or not to re-enter the world of global espionage, fast cars, and beautiful women. At one point  he said he would “rather slash my wrists” than play Bond again and said he would only do another film “for the money.” Apparently, the studio paid him handsomely.

Craig offered up his big Bond reveal while auctioning off his personal Aston Martin. It’s the race car made iconic by its prominent role in such Bond films as “Goldfinger” and “Skyfall.” Craig will donate all proceeds from the sale of to the Opportunity Network, which supports underprivileged students in their quest for higher education.

Asked how much he hoped the car would fetch, Craig said, “as much as possible.”

More Film

  • Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

    Daniel Craig Says Bond 25 Is His Next Project

    Daniel Craig is busy packing his Walther PPK, martini glass, and perhaps one of his notoriously low cut bathing suits. The James Bond star confirmed to the Associated Press this week that he will be returning to the super spy role for his next project. The film will be the 25th installment in the long-running franchise […]

  • Emily Blunt Jungle Cruise

    Emily Blunt on 'Mary Poppins Returns,' 'A Quiet Place' and 'Edge of Tomorrow 2'

    Daniel Craig is busy packing his Walther PPK, martini glass, and perhaps one of his notoriously low cut bathing suits. The James Bond star confirmed to the Associated Press this week that he will be returning to the super spy role for his next project. The film will be the 25th installment in the long-running franchise […]

  • TINA FEY Power of Women Feature

    Tina Fey on the Lasting Legacy of 'Mean Girls,' Its Road to Broadway and Time's Up

    Daniel Craig is busy packing his Walther PPK, martini glass, and perhaps one of his notoriously low cut bathing suits. The James Bond star confirmed to the Associated Press this week that he will be returning to the super spy role for his next project. The film will be the 25th installment in the long-running franchise […]

  • EMILY BLUNT Power of Women 2018

    Emily Blunt Amplifies Malala Fund to Give Girls Everywhere the Chance for Education

    Daniel Craig is busy packing his Walther PPK, martini glass, and perhaps one of his notoriously low cut bathing suits. The James Bond star confirmed to the Associated Press this week that he will be returning to the super spy role for his next project. The film will be the 25th installment in the long-running franchise […]

  • Mexico’s Everardo Gonzalez Talks about Project

    Mexico’s Everardo Gonzalez Talks about Project ‘El Vientre Yermo’

    Daniel Craig is busy packing his Walther PPK, martini glass, and perhaps one of his notoriously low cut bathing suits. The James Bond star confirmed to the Associated Press this week that he will be returning to the super spy role for his next project. The film will be the 25th installment in the long-running franchise […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad