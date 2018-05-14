‘Fast and Furious 9’ Taps Writer Daniel Casey

Daniel Casey has been tapped to write “Fast and Furious 9,” the latest installment of Universal’s franchise, Variety has confirmed.

This marks the first time the franchise has had a new writer in 12 years, as Chris Morgan penned scripts going back to “The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.”

Morgan is now writing and producing the tentatively titled “Hobbs and Shaw” — the “Fast and Furious” spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

“Fast 9” will be directed by Justin Lin, who helmed four of the “Fast” movies. Lin is returning to the franchise after sitting out the seventh and eighth installments. Vin Diesel is set to return as the star in the project that is slotted for a April 2020 release.

Neal Moritz is producing via his Original Film banner, Diesel through his One Race Films, and Lin via his Perfect Storm Entertainment.

Casey penned “Kin,” a sci-fi thriller produced by 21 Laps that is being released by Lionsgate on Aug. 31. He also wrote “The Heavy” for Paramount and “Bad Robot.”

Casey is repped by CAA, Writ Large and Hansen Jacobson. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.