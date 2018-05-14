You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fast and Furious 9’ Taps Writer Daniel Casey

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Studios

Daniel Casey has been tapped to write “Fast and Furious 9,” the latest installment of Universal’s franchise, Variety has confirmed.

This marks the first time the franchise has had a new writer in 12 years, as Chris Morgan penned scripts going back to “The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.”

Morgan is now writing and producing the tentatively titled “Hobbs and Shaw” — the “Fast and Furious” spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

“Fast 9” will be directed by Justin Lin, who helmed four of the “Fast” movies. Lin is returning to the franchise after sitting out the seventh and eighth installments. Vin Diesel is set to return as the star in the project that is slotted for a April 2020 release.

Neal Moritz is producing via his Original Film banner, Diesel through his One Race Films, and Lin via his Perfect Storm Entertainment.

Casey penned “Kin,” a sci-fi thriller produced by 21 Laps that is being released by Lionsgate on Aug. 31. He also wrote “The Heavy” for Paramount and “Bad Robot.”

Casey is repped by CAA, Writ Large and Hansen Jacobson. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

More Film

  • 'Fast and Furious 9' Taps Writer

    'Fast and Furious 9' Taps Writer Daniel Casey

    Daniel Casey has been tapped to write “Fast and Furious 9,” the latest installment of Universal’s franchise, Variety has confirmed. This marks the first time the franchise has had a new writer in 12 years, as Chris Morgan penned scripts going back to “The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.” Morgan is now writing and producing the tentatively […]

  • Mariette Rissenbeek (Managing Director German Films),

    German Films Celebrates Cannes Films at Villa Rothschild

    Daniel Casey has been tapped to write “Fast and Furious 9,” the latest installment of Universal’s franchise, Variety has confirmed. This marks the first time the franchise has had a new writer in 12 years, as Chris Morgan penned scripts going back to “The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.” Morgan is now writing and producing the tentatively […]

  • Spike Lee Cannes

    Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' Gets Massive Standing Ovation at Cannes

    Daniel Casey has been tapped to write “Fast and Furious 9,” the latest installment of Universal’s franchise, Variety has confirmed. This marks the first time the franchise has had a new writer in 12 years, as Chris Morgan penned scripts going back to “The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.” Morgan is now writing and producing the tentatively […]

  • Actress Margot Kidder poses in Los

    Hollywood Pays Tribute to Margot Kidder: 'Your Legacy Will Live on Forever'

    Daniel Casey has been tapped to write “Fast and Furious 9,” the latest installment of Universal’s franchise, Variety has confirmed. This marks the first time the franchise has had a new writer in 12 years, as Chris Morgan penned scripts going back to “The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.” Morgan is now writing and producing the tentatively […]

  • Gerard Johnson Set to Direct 'Three

    Gerard Johnson to Direct 'Three Rivers' for Robbie Brenner and Michael Keyes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Daniel Casey has been tapped to write “Fast and Furious 9,” the latest installment of Universal’s franchise, Variety has confirmed. This marks the first time the franchise has had a new writer in 12 years, as Chris Morgan penned scripts going back to “The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.” Morgan is now writing and producing the tentatively […]

  • Kevin Hart

    Kevin Hart in Talks to Star in Warner Bros.' 'Uptown Saturday Night' Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

    Daniel Casey has been tapped to write “Fast and Furious 9,” the latest installment of Universal’s franchise, Variety has confirmed. This marks the first time the franchise has had a new writer in 12 years, as Chris Morgan penned scripts going back to “The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.” Morgan is now writing and producing the tentatively […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad