Dan Stevens Joins Natalie Portman in Astronaut Drama ‘Pale Blue Dot’

Dan Stevens will play Natalie Portman’s on-screen spouse in Fox Searchlight’s astronaut drama “Pale Blue Dot.”

Portman will portray a married astronaut who returns to Earth after a mission and begins an affair with a fellow astronaut, played by Jon Hamm. The film explores the theory that astronauts who spend long periods of time in space lose their sense of reality when they come back home.

Zazie Beetz is set to portray an astronaut trainee who also becomes involved with Hamm’s character.

The film reteams Stevens with his “Legion” creator Noah Hawley, who’s directing from a script by Brian C. Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi. Reese Witherspoon, who was initially attached to star, will produce with Bruna Papandrea.

The movie is inspired by a true-life astronaut love triangle in which mission specialist Lisa Nowak was arrested and subsequently charged with the attempted kidnapping of U.S. Air Force Captain Colleen Shipman, who was romantically involved with astronaut William Oefelein. Nowak agreed to a plea deal in 2009 and was discharged from the U.S. Navy in 2010.

Stevens stars in his second season of FX’s “Legion” and recently joined Elisabeth Moss, Amber Heard, and Cara Delevingne in the rock drama “Her Smell.” He is repped by WME, the U.K.’s Julian Belfrage, and Peikoff Mahan.

The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

