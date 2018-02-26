Industry Veteran Dan Glasser Joins Film Solutions as CEO

Veteran executive Dan Glasser has joined Film Solutions as chief executive officer while current CEO and founder, Kevin Matossian, will become chairman of the board, Variety has learned exclusively.

Film Solutions specializes in digital asset management and publicity workflow for the film and television industry.

Glasser served as chief business development officer and head of content at Videri Inc., a technology company that developed a cloud-based content management ecosystem. Before his time at Videri, Glasser was the general manager of Deluxe MediaRecall, and led North American cross-company initiatives on behalf of the senior management team of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group.

“Dan is the perfect fit for Film Solutions,” Matossian said. “His background in entertainment services, knowledge of technology, and experience in new media marketing makes him a formidable player for our space. We are excited to welcome Dan to our company.”

Glasser also serves as the chairman of the Tom Sherak MS Hope Foundation.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to grow Film Solutions’ innovative offerings, and to meet the needs of our ever-changing industry with a forward-focused approach,” Glasser said. “It’s my goal to build on the client-first servicing culture that Kevin and the entire FS team have worked tirelessly to create.”

Matossian, along with the Film Solutions board, will continue to oversee the company’s growth as well as potential acquisition targets. Matossian exits Film Solutions to return to feature film production under his SilverCrest Entertainment banner.