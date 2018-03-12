You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix’s Dan Gilroy-Jake Gyllenhaal Film Sets Ensemble (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Jake Gyllenhaal Dan Gilroy
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/REX Shutterstock

Netflix’s untitled Dan Gilroy pic starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo has set a starry ensemble prior to production.

British actress Zawe Ashton, “Stranger Things” breakout Natalia Dyer, Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge, Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs, Academy Award nominee Toni Collette, and Academy Award nominee John Malkovich have signed on to join Gyllenhaal and Russo in upcoming horror-thriller.

For Gilroy, Gyllenhaal, and Russo, this marks a reunion after teaming up on Gilroy’s directorial debut “Nightcrawler,” which earned Gilroy an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.

The plot follows big-money artists and mega-collectors who pay a high price when art collides with commerce.

“Nightcrawler” producer Jennifer Fox is producing. Betsy Danbury is on board as an exec producer.

Production is currently underway in Los Angeles, and the movie will bow sometime in 2018.

For Ashton, the role is a huge get, having beat out several actresses for the part. Her most recent credits include the Showtime series “Guerrilla” and “Nocturnal Animals,” which also starred Gyllenhaal. She can be next in Neil Jordan’s “The Widow.” She is repped by APA, Link and Troika.

Sturridge is best known for his Tony-nominated role in “On the Road.” He can be seen next in “Journey’s End” and “Mary Shelley.” His other past credits include “Far From the Maddening Crowd.” He is repped by WME.

Dyer is best known as Nancy on Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” and is expected to return to the role for Season 3. She is repped by WME and One Entertainment. Famous for his role as Thomas Jefferson in the Broadway sensation “Hamilton,” Diggs was most recently seen in Lionsgate’s “Wonder,” as well as the ABC series “Black-ish.” He is also repped by WME.

Collette is coming off some of the best reviews of her career in the Sundance film “Hereditary.” A24 recently purchased rights to the movie and plans to open it on June 8. She is repped by CAA and United Management.

Malkovich had a busy 2017, shooting both Netflix’s “Birdbox” and STX’s “Mile 22” opposite Mark Wahlberg. Both films open in 2018. He is repped by WME.

