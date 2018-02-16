Paramount Players to Develop Family Comedy ‘Playing With Fire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Players will develop Dan Ewen’s family comedy “Playing With Fire,” and has set up the film with Todd Garner and Sean Robins at Broken Road Productions.

The studio has bought Ewen’s spec script and hired Matt Lieberman to pen a rewrite. The story, which was developed at Broken Road, revolves around a group of rugged wildfire fighters who meet their match when they rescue a trio of rambunctious children.

Executive VP Matt Dines is overseeing “Playing With Fire” for Paramount.

Paramount Pictures launched Paramount Players in June, with veteran producer and executive Brian Robbins in charge. Robbins is working with Viacom’s Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, and BET to generate projects, while the new division focuses on contemporary properties.

In October, Paramount Players acquired rights and set a Jan. 4, 2019, release date to the psychological horror movie “Eli” — its first film to go into production. It also tapped Taraji P. Henson to star in “What Men Want,” a gender-bending remake of the Paramount comedy “What Women Want,” and announced deals last week for a Gucci Mane biopic with Imagine Entertainment and a movie version of bestselling author David Arnold’s upcoming young adult novel “The Strange Fascinations of Noah Hypnotik.”

Ewen is a writer for Disney’s “Walk the Prank.” His holiday project, “Dear Satan,” is set at 20th Century Fox. He is writing and producing the “Ernest” franchise reboot for the Nashville-based Right Brain Left Brain. He is repped by APA and attorney Darin Frank.