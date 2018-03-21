Dakota Johnson, ‘Atlanta’s’ Zazie Beetz Join Armie Hammer Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

Dakota Johnson and Zazie Beetz are in negotiations to join Armie Hammer in Annapurna’s untitled thriller.

“Under the Shadow” helmer Babak Anvari is writing and directing the movie, with Lucan Toh of Two & Two Pictures, Christopher Kopp of AZA Films, and Annapurna Pictures all on board to produce.

The film follows a New Orleans bartender (Hammer) whose life begins to unravel after a series of disturbing and inexplicable events transpire when he picks up a phone left behind at his bar.

Annapurna is fast-tracking the pic, having already set a March 29, 2019, release date.

Johnson recently wrapped the final installment in the “Fifty Shades” franchise, “Fifty Shades Freed,” which has grossed $347.2 million worldwide. She just finished production on the indie “Peanut Butter Falcon,” opposite Shia LaBeouf, and the Amazon thriller “Suspiria.” The actress is currently shooting the Fox film “Bad Times at the El Royale” with Jeff Bridges and Chris Hemsworth.

Beetz is also expected to have a big year, starting with the return of her hit TV show “Atlanta,” which just premiered on FX. She also plays Domino in the upcoming “Deadpool 2.” Beetz recently wrapped production on Steven Soderbergh’s new film, “High Flying Bird.” She has a recurring role in the Netflix series “Easy” as well.

Johnson is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham, and Beetz is repped by Gersh.