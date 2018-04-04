Film News Roundup: S.B. Divya’s Cyborg Racing Story ‘Runtime’ in Development as Movie

In today’s film news roundup, sci-fi thriller “Runtime” is in the works as a movie, “Jurassic World in Concert” gets a premiere date, and Maia Mitchell joins rom-com “The Last Summer.”

DEVELOPMENT

S.B. Divya’s sci-fi thriller “Runtime” is being developed as a movie with Escape Artists and John Sacchi attached to produce.

“Runtime,” published in 2016, is the story of the Minerva Challenge, a cybernetic race across the Sierra Nevadas, and how one underprivileged young woman cobbles together enough technology to compete against rivals with corporate sponsors. The key character — Marmeg Guinto — uses parts she found in rich people’s garbage and spent the money her mother wanted her to use for nursing school to enter the race. But the Minerva Challenge is the only chance she has at a better life for herself and her younger brothers, and she’s ready to risk it all.

“Runtime” was a 2016 Nebula Award finalist for best novella. “Runtime” is Divya’s science-fiction debut. She also published “Microbiota and the Masses: A Love Story.”

Escape Artists’ credits include “The Equalizer” and its upcoming sequel. Sacchi’s credits include “Conan the Barbarian.” The deal was made by Brendan Deneen at Macmillan Entertainment on behalf of Cameron McClure at Donald Maass.

LIVE CONCERT

Universal Brand Development and Film Concerts Live have set the world premiere of “Jurassic World in Concert” for May 30 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The event will featuring the National Symphony Orchestra, led by guest conductor Emil de Cou, performing the complete “Jurassic World” score live while Colin Trevorrow’s 2015 movie is projected in HD onto a massive screen. Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and B.D. Wong, “Jurassic World” grossed $1.6 billion at the global box office.

“Jurassic World in Concert” is a follow-up to the currently touring “Jurassic Park in Concert,” which has been presented by more than 50 orchestras to date. Tour dates and locations will be announced at a later date.

The next film in the franchise, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” opens on June 22.

“In 1997, when Steven Spielberg first asked me if we were going to use a live orchestra to record ‘The Lost World’ video game score, I never imagined that 20 years later I would be so lucky to have my work from ‘Jurassic World’ be performed in concert halls by some of the greatest musicians in the world,” said Michael Giacchino, who wrote the score and will attend the May 30 event.

CASTING

Maia Mitchell has signed on to star opposite K.J. Apa, Jacob Latimore, and an ensemble cast in Gulfstream Pictures’ “The Last Summer,” a romantic comedy to be directed by Bill Bindley. Principal photography is scheduled to begin May 7.

“The Last Summer” follows a group of young adults whose lives intersect in Chicago over the summer before they start college. Mitchell will play the role of an aspiring filmmaker and the love interest of Apa’s character.

Mitchell was recently seen in “Never Goin’ Back” from writer/director Augustine Frizzell and will next be seen in “Hot Summer Nights,” slated for theatrical release on July 24. Mitchell will also lead Freeform’s “The Fosters” spinoff with Cierra Ramirez.

Mitchell is repped by WME, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Myman Greenspan. The news was first reported by Deadline.