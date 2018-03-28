Corey Feldman Stabbed, Police Investigating Incident

Corey Feldman
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Corey Feldman was stabbed multiple times on Tuesday evening by an unknown assailant, a spokesman for the LAPD confirmed to Variety.

The “Goonies” star is in stable condition after going to a local hospital. The police spokesperson said there was no laceration to Feldman’s abdomen or any additional injuries. The  department does not have a suspect description, nor has it determined what weapon was used in the attack. An investigation is ongoing.

Feldman later tweeted images of himself in a hospital bed and claimed that he was targeted by a “wolfpack.” The child star of such films as “Stand By Me” and “The Lost Boys” has been outspoken in his claims that there is a long-standing pedophile ring involving powerful Hollywood men. He says he and his friend Corey Haim were both molested by industry figures when they were young actors. Haim died in 2010 at age 38. Last November, the LAPD ended an investigation into the allegations, saying the incident was outside the statute of limitations.

“I have had mounting threats on all [social media] platforms by this vile ‘wolfpack’ & I’m this I’m sure is a result of those negative actions,” he wrote. “I have reason 2 believe it’s all connected! Enough is enough! How sick r these ppl?!?”

Feldman’s car was stopped at a red light at 10:45 p.m., a police spokesman said, when someone opened the door and made “a stabbing motion with an unknown object.” On Twitter, Feldman said he was in the car with his security when three men approached. One opened his door and stabbed him, the actor said.

“Please say prayers 4 us,” Feldman tweeted.

