Composer John Powell to Receive Top Honor at ASCAP Screen Awards

Composer John Powell seen at the Twentieth Century Fox and DreamWorks Animation Los Angeles Premiere of 'How to Train Your Dragon 2', in Westwood, CalifTwentieth Century Fox and DreamWorks Animation Los Angeles Premiere of 'How to Train Your Dragon 2', Westwood, USA - 8 Jun 2014
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Composer John Powell will receive ASCAP’s top honor, the Henry Mancini Award, at the performance rights organization’s annual Screen Awards. The event is scheduled for May 23 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The American Society of Composers, Authors & Publishers made the announcement on Thursday.

Powell, 54, is a veteran film composer who was Oscar-nominated for his 2010 score for “How to Train Your Dragon,” but is equally well-known for his propulsive action scores for the four “Bourne” movies starring Matt Damon. He recently scored “Ferdinand” and is currently finishing “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” the second stand-alone film in the current “Star Wars” franchise.

His other films include the original “Shrek” (with Harry Gregson-Williams), three films in the “Ice Age” series, two “Happy Feet” and two “Rio” films, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” “X-Men: The Last Stand,” two “Kung Fu Panda” films (with Hans Zimmer),” “Hancock” and “How to Train Your Dragon 2.”

