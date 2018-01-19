Colin Firth Says He Will Not Work With Woody Allen Again Following Dylan Farrow Interview

Colin Firth is the latest actor to speak out against filmmaker Woody Allen.

In a statement to the Guardian, Firth, who appeared in Allen’s 2013 film “Magic in the Moonlight,” became the latest actor to declare that he would not work with Allen again. The actor also spoke out against Harvey Weinstein, who was executive producer on Firth’s film “The King’s Speech,” when sexual assault accusations against Weinstein came to light.

Firth’s statement coincides with the first television interview with Dylan Farrow in which she accused her stepfather of molesting her when she was 7 years old. Farrow previously penned an open letter accusing Allen of assault in 2014 and on op-ed piece in 2017 questioning why Allen has been allowed to continue to work in Hollywood and why the #MeToo movement was seemingly overlooking his actions. Allen has always denied the charges.

Following Farrow’s piece, actors Rachel Hall, Greta Gerwig, Mia Sorvino, Rachel Brosnahan, and Timothée Chalamet have come forward to publicly announce their regret over working with Allen. Hall and Chalamet, who star in Allen’s upcoming “A Rainy Day in New York,” said they do not want to profit off Allen’s work and will instead donate their salaries from the film to charity. Not every celebrity is ready to condemn Allen, however, as Alec Baldwin tweeted that he finds the backlash against Allen “unfair and sad to me” and that the three times he worked with Allen were “one of the privileges of my career.”