Colcoa French Film Festival Opens with Eric Barbier’s ‘Promise at Dawn’

Eric Barbier’s “Promise at Dawn” will headline the 2018 Colcoa French Film Festival on April 23, the Franco-American Cultural Fund announced Tuesday.

“Promise at Dawn” is an adaptation of French author Romain Gary’s autobiography that stars Pierre Niney and Charlotte Gainsbourg. The film will kick off the screenings of 37 new features and documentaries competing for the Colcoa Cinema Awards at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles. The event will present a record total of 86 films, TV shows, digital series, and virtual reality programs, 75 of which will be considered for the Colcoa awards throughout the week’s festivities, which will culminate on May 1.

Colcoa executive producer and artistic director Francois Truffart also announced that this year’s festival will set aside a day exclusively for screening first films made by female writers and directors. The day, titled “Focus on a Filmmaker Day,” will honor writer, director, and actor Melanie Laurent and include a panel discussing the role of women in the French film industry.

“Through its different competitions, we are proud to dedicate this year’s programming of Colcoa to women, both in their role in the making of the films and series, and their central roles in the majority of the stories selected this year,” Truffart said.

Related Busan Film Review: 'Promise at Dawn' COLCOA Fest Brings TV Series Into the Fold

The lineup for the film portion of the festival, which lasts until April 30, will also include Mathieu Amalric’s “Barbara,” Yvan Attal’s “Le Brio,” Daniel Auteuil’s “The Other Woman,” Xavier Beauvois’s “The Guardians,” Samuel Benchetrit’s “Dog,” Christian Carion’s “My Son,” Alain Chabat’s “Christmas and Co,” Dany Boon’s “Family is Family,” Albert Dupontel’s “See You Up There,” Emmanuel Finkiel’s “Memoir of War,” David and Stephane Foenkinos’ “Jealous,” Yann Gozlan’s “Burn Out,” Naomi Kawase’s “Radiance,” Melanie Laurent’s “Diving, the Adopted,” Philippe Le Guay’s “Naked Normandy,” Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache’s “C’est La Vie,” Laurent Tirard’s “Return of the Hero” and Nicolas Vannier’s “School of Life.”

Featured projects from budding filmmakers include Fillipe Barboza’s “Gabriel and the Mountain,” Modi Barry and Cedric Ido’s “Chateau,” Hubert Charuel’s “Bloody Milk,” Charles de Meaux’s “The Lady in the Portrait,” Elsa Deringer’s “Luna,” Marie Garel-Weiss’ “The Party is Over,” Julien Hallard’s “Let the Girls Play,” Xavier Legrand’s “Custody,” Nawell Madani’s “Stand Up Girl!,” Dominique Rocher’s “The Night Eats the World” and Leonor Seraille’s “Montparnasse Bienvenue.”

The festival will also showcase Happy Hour Talk panels in association with Variety, which will include “The Place of Women in the Industry in France” on April 27 and “Focus on a Composer,” honoring Laurent Perez Del Mar on April 28.

This year’s TV screenings include “Beyond Suspicion,” “The Age of Stateless,” “The Art of Crime,” “Baron Noir, Beautiful Loser,” “The Consolation,” “I Love You 2,” “Isklander,” “Infidelity,” “Proud,” “Special Honors” and “Through the Mill.”

Actors in attendance will include “Le Brio’s” Camélia Jordana, “Dog’s” Vanessa Paradis, “See You Up There’s” Nahuel Perez Biscayart, “The Lady in the Portrait” and “Beyond Suspicion’s” Melville Poupaud, “The Prayer’s” Antony Bajon, along with veteran writer and director Francis Veber to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “The Dinner Game.”

The Colcoa French Film Festival is presented by the Franco-American Cultural Fund, the Motion Picture Association, the Writers Guild of America West, and France’s Society of Authors, Composers and Publishers of Music. Colcoa is also supported by France’s Society of Authors, Directors and Producers, the Film and TV Office of the French Embassy in Los Angeles, the CNC, TV France International, and Unifrance.