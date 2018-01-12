Clive Owen Joins Will Smith in Ang Lee’s ‘Gemini Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Clive Owen is in talks to join Will Smith in Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media’s “Gemini Man,” which Ang Lee will direct.

The exact details behind the role are unknown other then that it will be an antagonist role. Lee is expected to meet with Tatiana Maslany, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Elizabeth Debicki for the female lead in the coming weeks, sources tell Variety.

Skydance came on to the project, which has been in development for two decades, last year. Jerry Bruckheimer, Skydance chief David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are producing. Don Murphy and Chad Oman are executive producing.

The film follows an over-the-hill hitman who faces off against a younger clone of himself. The actioner is set to bow on Oct. 4, 2019.

“Gemini Man” was first set up at Disney in 1997 as a pitch by Darren Lemke, with Murphy producing and Tony Scott directing. Curtis Hanson was also attached to direct at one point as well before Lee came on in the spring of 2017.

Skydance is still figuring out when production will get under way given Smith’s schedule, but most expect it up and running by spring of 2018.

Owen is coming off his two season stint on the Cinemax drama “The Knick” and was most recently seen in “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” He can be seen next as Claudius in “Ophelia,” a new take on the “Hamlet” story from the perspective of the title character.

