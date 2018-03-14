‘Clara Sola,’ ‘Dogs,’ ‘Wheat Field’ Shine at 2018 Guadalajara Co-Production Meeting

GUADALAJARA — The 14th edition of Guadalajara’s Co-production Meeting concluded on Tuesday, when prize winners were announced at the Conjunto de Artes Escénicas building on the University of Guadalajara campus.

Prizes handed out at the Co-production Forum include the Churubusco post-production prize of up to $80,000; three Argos awards; the Mondragon Music and Disruptiva original score award of $14,000; and the Marketing Movie Runner consultation award.

Also on offer: the CCT Award of filming equipment, valued at $18,000; the El Taller award for 80 hours of color correction; the 2.35 Digital and Sonata Films awards for sound editing and correction; and the Tribeca Film Institute/Canacine Award of $10,000.

The prizes were widely spread across the diverse field of participating films, but a few standouts garnered extra attention.

A Colombian-Swedish co-production, “Clara Sola” is the debut feature of Costa Rican-Swedish director Nathalie Álvarez Mesén. The story of a special 30-year-old woman who takes off on a magical journey to break free from social and religious oppression, the film won the CTT and El Taller awards, and got a special mention from Argos.

“Robin Bank,” a Colombian-Spanish documentary thriller from Barcelona-based director Anna Giralt Gris had everyone talking, and came away with both the Marketing Movie Runner and Sonata Awards. The film is a Robin Hood-esque story of a string of 39 never-returned bank loans, adding up to €500,000 ($618,000) and used to fund social causes.

“Dogs,” the second feature of Chilean director Vinko Tomicic, received one of the three Argos awards, and a special mention from CTT. Tomocic’s first feature, “El fumigador” won best Chilean film at the 2016 SANFIC festival. “Dogs” follows Martin, who has lived his entire life on the streets of La Paz and shines shoes for a living, until one day he learns that his best client is his estranged father.

Anabel Caso’s “Wheat Field” won the prestigious Churubusco Award, and a special mention from El Taller. The film, set in the late ’70s, turns on and adolescent love triangle which leads to lies and deception between two close friends.

The buzz word at this year’s co-production meetings was género, or genre, which makes sense at a festival held in the Latin American capital of such films. There was a push in that directing from the get-go according to FICG Industry Director Estrella Araiza.

“We have a different selection comity every year,” she told Variety, “And I talked with a few of them this year before they selected, and they were really keen on selecting some genre.”

One clear genre play, Leon Rechy’s “Sand,” a futuristic land-without.water survival thriller, won the Sanfic Award.

Ten jurors representing nine companies held intensive meetings for four days before finally choosing the winning projects. From Argos, Epigmenio Ibarra and Marco Antonio Salgado; Churubusco, Bosco Arochi; Marketing Movie Runner, Pablo Mondragón; Disruptiva, Paulina Villavicencio; CTT, Joceline Hernández; El Taller, Alexis Rodil; 2.35 Digital, Adrian Angel; Sonata Films. Daniel “El Gato” Garcés Najar; and Tribeca Film Institute, Bryce Norbitz.

Also contributing to the selection process were the industry judges from Guadalajara Construye, the festival’s works in progress section. They were Gabriela Sandoval, director of industry at Chile’s Sanfic Festival; Spanish producer-director Gervasio Iglesias; Braga; and Mexican producers Inna Payán (“La jaula de oro”) and Leonardo Zimbrón (“Club of Crows”).

Out of an initial 200 submissions, 32 projects were selected to take part in this year’s meetings, 23 fiction and 9 documentaries,

14th GUADALAJARA CO-PRODUCTION MEETING, 2018

CHURUBUSCO AWARD

“Wheat Field,” (Anabel Caso, Mexico)

ARGOS AWARDS

“Gabriela,” (Alejandro Fernández Almendras, Chile)

“Slaughterhouse,” (Santiago Fillol, Spain, France, Argentina)

“Dogs,” (Vinko Tomicic, Chile, Bolivia, Belgium)

MONDRAGON MUSIC, DISRUPTIVA AWARD

“Parchis the Documentary,” (Daniel Arasanz, Spain)

MARKETING MOVIE RUNNER AWARD

“Robin Bank,” (Anna Giralt Gris, Colombia, Spain)

CTT AWARD

“Clara Sola,” (Nathalie Álvarez Mesén, Colombia, Sweeden)

EL TALLER AWARD

“Clara Sola,” (Nathalie Álvarez Mesén, Colombia, Sweeden)

2.35 DIGITAL AWARD

“Las Niñas,” (Pilar Palomero, Spain)

SONATA AWARD

“Robin Bank,” (Anna Giralt Gris, Colombia, Spain)

TRIBECA, CANACINE AWARD

“Martinez,” (Lorena Padilla, Mexico, Chile)

SANFIC AWARD

“Sand,” (León Rechy, Mexico, Argentina)

NALIP AWARD

“Conexo,” (TBD, Spain)