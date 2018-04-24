Claire Foy Previews Intense ‘Girl in the Spider’s Web’ at CinemaCon

Claire Foy delivered plenty of intensity as Lisbeth Salander in footage unveiled Monday for Sony’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.”

The trailer showed an extremely pale Foy — best known for portraying Queen Elizabeth in Netflix’s “The Crown” — as she uses an intricate trap to capture a villainous husband, played by Claes Bang, and then coldly and flatly tells him that he will turn over his assets to his abused wife.

Sony decided two years ago to replace Rooney Mara with Foy as the precocious Swedish computer hacker for “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” sequel, seven years after the original opened. Fede Alvarez, who helmed 2016’s “Don’t Breathe” for Sony, is directing.

“The character of Lisbeth is truly iconic…she’s very much a survivor,” Foy said Monday during the studio’s presentation for the nation’s exhibitors at the opening night of CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The moody and mysterious footage portrayed Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Sverrir Gudnason) trying to deal with a web of spies, cyber criminals and corrupt government officials.

The cast includes Sylvia Hoeks, Cameron Britton, Lakeith Stanfield, Stephen Merchant, Synnøve Macody Lund, Vicky Krieps and Andreja Pejić. Alvarez began shooting in Berlin in January.

“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” is scheduled to be released on Nov. 9. It was originally scheduled for October 5, 2018.