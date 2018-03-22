‘The Square’s’ Claes Bang to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘The New Mrs. Keller’

Dave McNary

Claes Bang
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Danish actor Claes Bang will star in the sci-fi thriller “The New Mrs. Keller” from “Taken” director Pierre Morel.

Lakeshore Entertainment’s Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, and Eric Reid will produce the movie, with principal photography commencing this October. Casting is underway for the title role of Mrs. Vera Keller.

Lakeshore collaborated with Morel on the Jennifer Garner action-thriller “Peppermint,” which will be released on Sept. 7.

The production company bought Mark Hogan’s spec screenplay for “New Mrs. Keller” in a bidding war in late 2017. The story, set in the near future, follows the smart, beautiful, and sophisticated titular Keller. She ensnares her husband, prominent surgeon Dr. David Keller, in a tense deception as his world unravels.

Bang is best known for his lead role in “The Square,” which was nominated for an Academy Award for best foreign language film and won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year. He will next be seen in the latest installment of the “Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” franchise, “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” alongside Claire Foy.

Morel is represented by UTA and is managed by Renee Tab at Sentient Entertainment. Bang is repped by UTA and managed by Felix Bloch Erben at Agentur und Management

Lakeshore will be presenting “New Mrs. Keller” at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, in conjunction with a full marketing presentation, alongside STX, for “Peppermint.”

  • Claes Bang

