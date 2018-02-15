Cinestate Buys Fangoria Magazine, Plans Brand Expansion Into Movies

Cinestate has acquired Fangoria Magazine from the Brooklyn Company for an undisclosed price, with plans to re-launch the publication as a quarterly and develop Fangoria into a brand for producing movies and podcasts.

Cinestate CEO Dallas Sonnier announced Thursday he has signed an agreement with publisher Thomas DeFeo that turned over the rights to Sonnier and Cinestate. As part of the deal, Cinestate controls all material from over 300 issues of Fangoria Magazine over 39 years.

Sonnier has hired Phil Nobile Jr. of the website birth.movies.death as editor-in-chief. Nobile Jr., who created a feature-length documentary on John Carpenter’s “Halloween” for Stage 3 Productions, will also act as the creative director for the entire Fangoria brand.

“There needs to be a Fangoria,” Nobile Jr., said. “The magazine was a constant presence in the genre since 1979 — and then one day it was gone. That felt, to us, tragically incorrect. Fango was, for multiple generations, a privileged window into the world of horror. It gave us access to filmmakers’ processes and secrets, opened our eyes to movies we might have otherwise missed, and nurtured a wave of talent that’s out there driving the genre today. I’m proud and excited to be part of the team that’s bringing this institution back.”

Cinestate is currently in post on a re-imagining of the “Puppet Master” franchise and S. Craig Zahler’s “Dragged Across Concrete,” starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn with Lionsgate distributing. It’s also in development with the Jim Henson Company for Zahler’s movie adaptation of the orphan story “Hug Chickenpenny: The Panegyric of an Anomalous Child.”

Nobile Jr., and Sonnier have asked Tony Timpone and Michael Gingold to return to the magazine with their own columns, and to consult for the company. The publication also plans for contributors including Zahler, Ashlee Blackwell, Samuel Zimmerman, Grady Hendrix, Meredith Borders, Rebekah McKendry, and

Preston Fassel, whose project “Our Lady of the Inferno” is currently in development at Cinestate.

Sonnier was able to complete the Fangoria asset acquisition and fuel growth in Cinestate by raising over $5 million of investment for his company. As part of the deal, Cinestate also acquired the assets and trademarks to out-of-print publications Starlog and Gorezone.

Staff is operating from the Cinestate offices in Dallas. Zack Parker is director of brand management, along with Jessica Safavimehr as associate publisher and Ashley Detmering as art director.