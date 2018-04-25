CinemaCon Buzzmeter: What’s Hot and Cold in Las Vegas

CINEMACON BUZZMETER

WHAT’S HOT AND COLD AT THIS YEAR’S EXHIBITOR CONFAB IN VEGAS:

“A STAR IS BORN”

Lady Gaga ignites the screen and Bradley Cooper shows some impressive musical chops. Tears will be shed and Oscars may be won. (WB, Oct. 5, 2018)

“INCREDIBLES 2”

It looks just as funny and inventive as the 2004 original with Samuel L. Jackson again stealing the movie as Frozone. (Disney, June 15, 2018)

“THE LION KING”

A slam dunk. Disney concluded its presentation with three minutes of live-action footage that mirrored the “Circle of Life” opening from the 1994 film. (Disney, July 19, 2019)

“THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER’S WEB”

Claire Foy (“The Crown”) appears to be an excellent replacement for Rooney Mara as with her intense yet low-key interpretation of Lisbeth Salander as she unravels corruption and perversion in Sweden. (Sony, Nov. 9, 2018)

“A DOG’S WAY HOME”

A straightforward tear-jerker about a faithful doggie getting lost and making lots of friends as she tries to find her way home.(Sony, Jan. 11, 2019)

“THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS”

Perhaps the biggest surprise at CinemaCon – a profanely funny trailer for a noir murder comedy trailer set in the worlds of puppets with Melissa McCarthy and Bill Barretta and Brian Henson directing.(STX, Aug. 17, 2018)

“AQUAMAN”

VFX are still being perfected, but director James Wan’s vision of Atlantis is undeniably compelling. Bigger problem is DC’s spotty track record. Is this another “Wonder Woman”…or “Suicide Squad”? (WB, Dec. 21, 2018)

“CHRISTOPHER ROBIN”

CGI versions of Winnie the Pooh and friends return to the adult world of AA Milne in a touching story that should connect with family audiences. (Disney, Aug. 3, 2018)

“THE NUN”

This fifth film in the Conjuring universe, this creepy atmospheric horror film set in a convent looks effectively scary.(WB, Sept. 7, 2018)

“THE MEG”

Footage of the massive pre-historic shark felt vaguely familiar, though Jason Statham appears to liven up the narrative of this late summer release.(WB. Aug. 10, 2018)

“PEPPERMINT”

Jennifer Garner returns to her “Alias” roots, playing a vigilante mom who — somewhat ludicrously — tracks down and kills everyone who killed her daughter. (STX, Sept. 7, 2018)

“MILE 22”

Mark Wahlberg plays some kind of kick-ass government operative in this Jason Bourne-retread. Snooze. (STX, July 20, 2018)

“HOLMES & WATSON”

Will Ferrell showed up at CinemaCon as his usual wacky self, imitating Celine Dion, and the footage came off as a mish-mash of mystery, drama and comedy misfires that evoked few laughs. John C. Reilly co-stars.(Sony, Dec. 21, 2018)

“MOWGLI”

Might have been cool if Disney hadn’t killed it two years ago with the “Jungle Book.” This has flop written all over it. (WB. Oct. 19, 2018)

“TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES”

CinemaCon attendees were extremely underwhelmed by this animated comedy spoof on superheroes.(WB, July 27, 2018)