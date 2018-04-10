Cinedigm Announces New Chinese Partners Ahead of Beijing Film Festival

Cinedigm Corp. will unveil several business agreements with new Chinese partners next week with three presentations at the Beijing International Film Festival.

The company said Tuesday that Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk will attend a signing ceremony for business cooperation agreements. It did not identify the companies. Cinedigm executives will also join a panel discussion about China-US film and TV co-production and co-distribution.

“This highly involved participation at such a key Chinese entertainment industry event emphasizes Cinedigm’s rapid move to become an important player in the reciprocal distribution of independent entertainment content and Over-the- Top (OTT) channels between the U.S. and China,” the company said.

Cinedigm completed receiving a majority investment from Chinese investment firm Bison Capital in November. In January, it announced a strategic alliance with Chinese entertainment company Starrise Media to produce and distribute films and other forms of content in North America and China.

Cinedigm already operates four OTT channels, including Docurama and Comic Con specialist CONtv. The company provides premium feature films and series to digital platforms including iTunes, Netflix, and Amazon, cable and satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network and DirecTV, and major retailers including Walmart and Target.

The upcoming events will take place at the Belt and Road Media Cooperation Union Forum hosted by Beijing Television and the China Intercontinental Communication Center with the presentations taking place on April 17 and 19.

McGurk and Bill Sondheim will participate in the panel along with key players in the Chinese entertainment industry including Lu Yang, director of Film Produce Center of YouKu Inc.; Bai Yicong, CEO and founder of Linghe Media Shanghai Corp. Ltd.; Yu Jianhong, vice president of the Beijing Film Academy; Xiang Huaquan, president of Emei Studio Group; Chen Yongning, director of Sichuan Xiaochengyishi Film & TV Media Co., Ltd.; and Wang Chunliang, Editor-in- chief of V1.CN.