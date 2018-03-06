You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Christopher Robin’ Teaser Sees Pooh Reuniting With His Old Friend

Winnie the Pooh” fans got a first look at Disney’s return to the Hundred Acre Wood on Tuesday when the studio released a teaser for its upcoming movie “Christopher Robin.”

The trailer opens with a now-adult Christopher Robin, whose boss is pressuring him to cancel a family vacation for a meeting. While sitting on a park bench, a contemplating Robin is approached by his old friend, Pooh.

“I’ve cracked,” Robin tells Pooh. “Oh, I don’t see any cracks,” Pooh responds. “A few wrinkles, maybe”

The Marc Forster film follows a beleaguered adult version of Pooh’s child owner, Christopher Robin, as he learns to appreciate life’s charms once again by reconnecting with his favorite childhood toy.

The entire Hundred Acre Wood crew is back, with Jim Cummings voicing Pooh, Chris O’Dowd as Tigger, Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Toby Jones as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit, and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga. Ewan McGregor takes on the title role with Hayley Atwell playing his wife Evelyn.

McGregor recently teamed up with Disney for another reincarnation of a classic, “Beauty and the Beast,” where he lent his voice to charismatic candelabra Lumiere.

“Christopher Robin” was written by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder, based on a story by Perry that featured the beloved characters created by author A.A. Milne. Brigham Taylor and Kristin Burr produced the film, with Renee Wolfe and Jeremy Johns as executive producers.

The movie hits theaters Aug. 3. Watch the teaser above.

