Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Hires Christina Leotis From L.A. Clippers

Christina Leotis has been named chief financial officer of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, coming over from serving in the same post at the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association.

Leotis is replacing Lyndsay Harding, who is leaving the company, as previously reported. She will report to Jeff Small, president and co-chief executive officer.

“Chris brings deep knowledge and broad entertainment experience to Amblin, and we are delighted to welcome her to our team,” said Shell in a statement. “At a time when change is the new normal and disrupters are mainstream, we need a seasoned executive such as Chris who has the proven financial track record and discipline necessary to our future success.”

Prior to joining the L.A. Clippers, Leotis worked in financial executive capacities at Fox Networks Group, Concord Music, and Otter Media. She started at Bain & Co. in Dallas and also worked at Goldman Sachs and as a member of the acquisitions team at Colony Capital.

Amblin Partners is led by Spielberg, and develops and produces films using the Amblin, DreamWorks, and Participant Media production companies. It produced “The Post” and the upcoming “Ready Player One.”

The company’s investment partners include Participant Media, Reliance Entertainment, Entertainment One, Alibaba Pictures, and Universal Pictures.