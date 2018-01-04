Chris Long, David Ayer Launch Indie Studio Cedar Park Entertainment

Veteran TV executive Chris Long and filmmaker David Ayer have partnered to form an independent production studio, Cedar Park Entertainment.

The new company will look to build a content library across multiple platforms. Its first television project will be “Family Crimes,” which received a production commitment from Starz in November. The show, about a young woman who must reinvent herself when federal agents close in on her family’s Mexican mob ties, is being written by Ayer and produced in conjunction with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

Long in November announced his exit from AT&T’s Audience Network, where he had served as head of programming. Among the original series he oversaw at the channel, originally launched by DirecTV prior to its merger with AT&T, were “Mr. Mercedes,” “Kingdom,” “You Me Her,” “Religion of Sports,” “Loudmouth,” and “Hit the Road,” as well as upcoming series “Condor” and “Give Us the Day.”

“After years as a buyer, I wanted to get back to producing content and being involved in all areas of the creative process,” said Long. “David and I share like-minded sensibilities and a common work ethic. We are passionate about the idea of creating a studio that will push the envelope and dive into the authentic, raw drama of what is really going on in the country today. We want to tell compelling, visceral stories about real life – and the things people aren’t talking about.”

Ayer, the filmmaker behind “Fury,” “Suicide Squad,” and “End of Watch,” most recently directed “Bright” for Netflix. The streaming service announced this week a sequel to the film, also to be directed and written by Ayer.

“I am excited to apply the lessons I’ve learned in twenty years in business as a writer, director, and producer to Cedar Park,” he said. “Chris and I will work closely to tell compelling stories with reality and a little bit of edge that we hope will resonate with all audiences.”

CAA facilitated the deal to form Cedar Park Entertainment.