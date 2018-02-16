You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chris Fenton Exits DMG

Brent Lang

DMG Entertainment
Chris Fenton is leaving DMG after a 17-year run. His latest 5-year contract expired last month and declined to re-up as general manager and motion picture group president of the media company.

Fenton will transition to a consultant role and will remain active as a trustee of the Washington, DC based US-Asia Institute. He has been rumored for several senior positions through the years at the likes of Paramount and Warner Bros. and is widely sought out for his knowledge of China, a key market for Hollywood.

At DMG, Fenton supervised the development, financing, production, marketing, and distribution of the company’s content. He also produced or supervised twenty films – a group that include “Looper,” “Iron Man 3,” and “47 Ronin.”

Fenton advised on several key deals for DMG, including its purchase of comics publisher Valiant Entertainment and the library of fantasy novelist Brandon Sanderson.

